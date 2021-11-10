Rezultatele finale obținute de către candidații înscriși la concursul pentru ocuparea unui post vacant de ofițer specialist principal I(psiholog), I.G.P.F.

Anunţ cu rezultatele finale obținute de către candidații înscriși la concursul organizat de Inspectoratul General al Poliției de Frontieră pentru ocuparea unui post vacant de ofițer specialist principal I(psiholog) la Biroul Psihologie din cadrul Inspectoratului General al Poliției de Frontieră
|
Nr.crt.
|
CUI
|
Nota obținută
|
Observații
|
1
|
344238
|
9,00
|
ADMIS
|
2
|
344356
|
8,20
|
RESPINS
|
3
|
344173
|
7,80
|
RESPINS
|
4
|
344237
|
7,80
|
RESPINS
|
5
|
344191
|
7,20
|
RESPINS
|
6
|
344039
|
6,20
|
RESPINS
|
7
|
344294
|
5,20
|
RESPINS
|
8
|
344196
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
9
|
344271
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
10
|
343950
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
11
|
344148
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
12
|
344260
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
13
|
344352
|
NEPREZENTAT
|
NEPREZENTAT