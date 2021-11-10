 
  2. Rezultatele finale obținute de către candidații înscriși la concursul pentru ocuparea unui post vacant de ofițer specialist principal I(psiholog), I.G.P.F.

Anunţ cu rezultatele finale obținute de către candidații înscriși la concursul organizat de Inspectoratul General al Poliției de Frontieră pentru ocuparea unui post vacant de ofițer specialist principal I(psiholog) la Biroul Psihologie din cadrul Inspectoratului General al Poliției de Frontieră

Nr.crt.

CUI

Nota obținută

Observații

1

344238

9,00

ADMIS

2

344356

8,20

RESPINS

3

344173

7,80

RESPINS

4

344237

7,80

RESPINS

5

344191

7,20

RESPINS

6

344039

6,20

RESPINS

7

344294

5,20

RESPINS

8

344196

NEPREZENTAT

NEPREZENTAT

9

344271

NEPREZENTAT

NEPREZENTAT

10

343950

NEPREZENTAT

NEPREZENTAT

11

344148

NEPREZENTAT

NEPREZENTAT

12

344260

NEPREZENTAT

NEPREZENTAT

13

344352

NEPREZENTAT

NEPREZENTAT

